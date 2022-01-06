Opelousas woman arrested for November stabbing on Sprce St.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas woman is accused of trying to stab a man to death, being arrested this week for a November 2021 attack on Spruce St.

Kendra Maze, 34, of Opelousas, faces one charge of attempted second-degree murder. Her bond was listed at $100,000.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said investigators determined that the incident started when Maze and another person were arguing. The stabbing victim, attempting to calm Maze down, tried to tell her to “leave it alone and to let it go.”

“Maze then picked up a knife off the coffee table, causing the other person to run out of the house,” said Guidroz. “The (stabbing) victim walked towards the kitchen when Maze turned her attack to him. The victim fell to the floor and Maze continued to stab him in multiple parts of his body. Maze began yelling at the victim to die.”

Guidroz said after stabbing the victim, Maze fled the home. The victim was transported to an area hospital and did not have to undergo any surgeries.

An investigation ensued, and a warrant was issued for Maze. She was arrested Dec. 29, 2021, and remains behind bars this afternoon.

Guidroz said Maze did not give any statements to the deputies about the incident.