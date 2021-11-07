Opelousas woman accused of shooting mother still on the run; family speak out

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The search for a woman who allegedly shot and wounded her mother in St. Landry Parish is ongoing.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff officials say Ashley Sims she is wanted for attempted first degree murder.

Sims may be driving a black 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV, officials say.

The shooting happened Friday in the 100 block of Lofton Street near Opelousas.

Sims is accused of pulled out a gun and shooting her mother Vera Sims during an argument.

Vera Sims was struck multiple times in the abdomen and lower parts of her body.

She was transported to Ochsner Lafayette General where she has gone through surgery and is now recovering in the ICU.

Christopher Sims is the son of Vera Sims and the suspect’s brother.

He is speaking out to News 10 about what happened.

