Opelousas to spray for mosquitos brought in by hurricanes over next two weeks

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor said the city has entered into a contract with a mosquito abatement company to begin spraying to kill the pests citywide.

Alsandor said the company will spray twice a week for the next two weeks to battle the influx of mosquitos brought on by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Spraying will take place between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

St. Landry Parish was not included in emergency mosquito spraying to be performed by the state over the same problem. Military planes will spray for mosquitos in Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes.

For more updates on mosquito spraying in Opelousas, follow the City of Opelousas web page and Historic Opelousas Facebook pages.