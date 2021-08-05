Opelousas residents south of Cresswell Lane under a boil advisory

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for Opelousas resdients south of Creswell Lane following an inspection of the Medsouth Water Tank.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor said residents are being advised to boil their tap water to drink, cook, clean food, or brush teeth until further notice.

“City of Opelousas, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water quality could possibly be compromised,” said Alsandor. “We at the city are confident that our water is safe. Our mission is to validate that confidence.”