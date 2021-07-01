Opelousas Police seeking man wanted for catalytic converter thefts, drug charges

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department is seeking a person wanted on warrants related to thefts of catalytic converters and drug charges, according to a press release from their office.

James Thompson, of Opelousas, is wanted on the following charges:

Theft

Possession of schedule I drugs

Possession of schedule II drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

According to police, Thompson was involved in two different incidents, both involving activity related to catalytic converter thefts.

The first incident was in February, 2021. Thompson was observed under a vehicle by a witness who identified him along with another person tampering with a neighbor’s vehicle on Herman St. in Opelousas.

A vehicle belonging to Thompson was found near the scene of the incident. In the vehicle was a catalytic converter and power tools commonly used in thefts of the catalytic converters along with various illegal narcotics

During the second incident in June of 2021, after Thompson was stopped for a license plate violation, he was found to be in possession of several catalytic converters and power tools commonly used in thefts of the catalytic converters. Thompson was also found to have various illegal narcotics in his possession but fled from officers before he was able to be taken into custody.

An ongoing investigation is open related to Thompson’s involvement in the theft of catalytic converters.

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to the whereabouts of James Thompson to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.