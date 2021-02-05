Opelousas Police seek help locating missing teenager

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are looking for assistance in locating a runaway teenager. 15-year-old Monique Tate had last contact with a family member on January 29th.

Monique is believed to possibly be in the Washington, La. area and is avoiding her family. Monique is 5’4” 180lbs with half-black half-blonde hairstyle and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Monique Tate’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

