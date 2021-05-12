Opelousas police searching for shooting suspect

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are searching for the suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Donvonta Mallet, of Opelousas, was identified as the suspect of a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened in Opelousas around 3:30 p.m.

One female victim was transported to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, an argument involving multiple people led to the shooting. Mallet allegedly shot the female victim multiple times, then struck her male friend with the gun before fleeing the scene.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Mr. Donvonta Mallet contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.