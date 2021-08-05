Opelousas Police searching for at least 3 attempted ATM burglars

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying at least three suspects in an attempted ATM burglary at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said the suspects attempted to force open a drive-up ATM at Hancock Bank in the 5600 block of the I-49 service road. Officers spotted the suspected vehicle leaving the scene, but the burglars turned off their vehicle’s lights and drive into a nearby wooded area, abandoning the car.

It is believed two suspects attempted the ATM burglary while the third person was a driver. The burglars used crowbars and tried to open the ATM using a chain attached to the vehicle. It was later reported that the vehicle used by the suspects had been stolen from a residence in the Opelousas area.

McLendon asked anyone with information related to this crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337) 948-TIPS. You may also visit www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or use the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous. You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Below are images taken by the ATM’s camera.