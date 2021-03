OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding an armed robbery suspect.

According to Major Mark Guidry, the suspect was involved with robbing several people near the Walmart Supercenter on Creswell Ln. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a gold Toyota Camry with damage to the front end.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.