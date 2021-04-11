Thieves steal over $8k in cigarettes and liquor from Racetrac gas station in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police are looking for the suspects responsible for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items from the Racetrac gas station and convenience store on East Landry Street.

According to police, it happened Saturday morning in broad daylight.

The suspects, according to police, entered the store shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday and allegedly stole over $8k in cigarettes and liquor.

Police said both suspects then got into a smoke gray Dodge Challenger and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Opelousas Police.