Opelousas Police make second arrest in Sept. 30 homicide after suspect turns self in

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police said they have made a second arrest in the Sept. 30 shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Keith Anthony Eli, II, 20, of Opelousas, faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after turning himself in to police on Tuesday, Oct. 12. A 17-year-old was previously arrested earlier this month in connection with the same shooting and faces identical charges as Eli.

The man killed in the shooting has been identified as Taylor Joubert.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said officers responded to the shooting on Sept. 30 on Jefferson St. Officers later discovered that the shooting actually took place five blocks away in a vehicle in a parking lot on the corner of Creswell Ln. and Edith St. Joubert, the driver, was found dead in the car. His passenger was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he survived.