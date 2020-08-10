Opelousas Police looking for suspect in East St. drive-by shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police report they have obtained warrants for the arrest of a suspect in the Thursday, Aug. 6 drive-by shooting on East St.

Devin Mallet is wanted on nine counts of attempted second-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting.

The Opelousas Police Department is asking that anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Mallet contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

