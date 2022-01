OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department need help locating a missing 14-year-old.

According to Opelousas Police, Doneisha Rubin, 14, was last seen at her residence on Wednesday morning.

If anyone has any information, please contact Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500 or email them at crimetips@opelousaspd.com