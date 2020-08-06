Opelousas Police looking for drive-by shooter, no injuries reported

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured no one in the 600 block of East Street.

Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry said a home occupied by five adults and four children was hit at least four times by gunfire in the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. today. Police are looking for a vehicle, and no other information is being made available at this time.

The Opelousas Police Department is asking that anyone with any additional information into to any of the recent shootings contact the police department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.