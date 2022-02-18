OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a third suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Mouton St. Two suspects have already been charged, according to a press release from OPD.

OPD is searching for Ranvill Richard, 34, of Opelousas for his involvement in this shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Mouton St. at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Police were able to identify and charge Willie King, III, 48, of Opelousas, and Donald Berry, 40, of Opelousas in this incident.

King faces a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon, and Berry faces charges of illegal use of weapons, cruelty to juveniles, and obstruction of justice.

Donald Berry

Willie King

When it happened, officers contacted one person in the area within two minutes of being dispatched and he was taken into custody after he was found to be illegally carrying a concealed firearm. The firearm had two loaded magazines, totaling over 35 rounds of live ammunition.

Officers then discovered that at least nine rounds were fired during an exchange of gunfire between two suspects that resulted from an ongoing domestic dispute.

A one-year-old child was present in a vehicle being operated by one of the parties engaged in the shooting.

No one was injured in the incident.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Mr. Ranvill Richard to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.