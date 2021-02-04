Opelousas Police looking for 15-year-old runaway believed to be in Washington area

St. Landry Parish

by: Scott Lewis

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are looking for a 15-year-old runaway believed to be in the Washington area.

Morgan Tate, 15, was last seen on Jan. 29 and is believed to be avoiding her family. She is 5’4” tall and weighs 180 lbs. with a half-black, half-blonde hair style and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Morgan Tate’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers, (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.

