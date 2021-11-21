Opelousas Police investigating “suspicious” death of toddler

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas police say they are treating the death of a toddler who was found unresponsive in a home Sunday afternoon as suspicious.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said officers responded to a call as it relates to a 4-year- old in the 2200 block of Ledoux Circle.

Chief McLendon said on arrival, officers located the toddler inside a bedroom unresponsive.

This case is being investigating as suspicious and several people are being questioned, McLendon said.

“We are awaiting an autopsy to determine cause of death.”

Developing story. More information to follow.