Opelousas Police investigating shooting, one injured

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One person is facing life-threatening injuries after shots were fired on Academy St. in Opelousas in the early morning hours today.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said officers responded to shots fired at around 2:47 a.m. this morning, finding one person with a gunshot wound.

McLendon said possible witnesses are being interviewed, though no further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.