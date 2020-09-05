Opelousas Police investigating pair of shootings with only one suspect known

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A pair of shootings in Opelousas — one late Friday and another this morning — are under investigation, but only one suspect is known, so far.

FIRST SHOOTING

Shortly before 10 a.m. Friday night, Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry said police were called out to the 500 block of Planters Street. There, they found a woman who had received shrapnel or debris wounds to her face when her home was struck by gunfire. Officers estimate over 30 rounds of rifle and pistol rounds were fired. The home was occupied by two other adults anda small child at the time of the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and released shortly after. It’s not clear if she was the intended victim of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, said Guidry.

SECOND SHOOTING

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, police were called out to the intersection of Pandor and Church streets. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police are looking for Thaddeus Thomas, 33, of Opelousas for a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Thomas is the victim’s nephew, said Guidry. The shooting may have been the result of an ongoing dispute between the two. It is believed Thomas is armed with a small-caliber pistol.

Guidry urged anyone with any information related to these or any violent crimes to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.