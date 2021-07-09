Opelousas Police investigate two Thursday night shootings; Two arrested for first, suspect sought for second

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department responded to two shootings the night of Thursday, July 8. Two suspects were arrested for the first incident, and a suspect is being sought for the seond, according to a press release from their office.

The first incident happened at 7:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Artigue St. Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Quintaz Guillory, 23, of Opelousas, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Delvonte Guillory, 20, of Opelousas, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS.

Guillory has been involved in other incidents involving violent firearm-related crimes and had bench warrants issued for his arrest by other agencies.

Delvonte Guillory of Opelousas was charged in connection to the narcotics and money that were located during the investigation. Both men were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Officers responded to a call for a person who was shot. Upon arrival, they determined that one male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Officers were given information on the identity of the suspect, who was later identified as Quintaz Guillory.

According to police, Guillory was located minutes later, about a block away from the site of the shooting, and taken into custody.

While officers were processing the crime scene attempting to locate the firearm used in the shooting officers discovered over 20 grams of marijuana and over $3,300.00 dollars in US Currency. Officers also located a 22Cal. handgun that was used in the shooting.

After interviewing witnesses, officers learned that the shooting was a result of an argument over a PlayStation between the victim and Guillory, who are cousins.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is still currently admitted and receiving care for serious injuries.

The second incident happened in the 100 block of S. Cane St. at approximately 9:25 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a person that was shot in the back. Upon arrival, a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim told officers that he was in his home and heard several gunshots, then felt himself get struck in the back. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers located evidence of multiple rounds, which were fired at the residence.

No suspects or motives have been determined yet.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.