Opelousas Police: Father arrested in connection to death of 4-year-old girl

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police have arrested the father of a 4-year-old girl found in her bedroom, over the weekend, unresponsive.

According to Chief Martin McLendon, the suspicious death of the child is now being investigated as a homicide after findings of her autopsy were performed.

36-year-old Joseph C. Mayon Jr. was arrested Wednesday on charges of first degree murder and second degree cruelty to juveniles.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail and has no bond.

The victim, according to McLendon, has been identified as Raina Richard.

Richard’s cause of death will not be released.

The Opelousas Police Department offers its deepest condolences to the family and would ask the community to keep them in their prayers through this difficult time, Chief McLendon said.