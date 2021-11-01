Opelousas Police Department gets five new patrol units

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department got five new patrol units thanks to a budget reallocation by Mayor Julius Alsandor and the Opelousas City Council.

Police Chief Martin McLendon announced the purchase of the units on Monday, Nov. 1. Funding for the project was received through cooperation between Mayor Julius Alsandor and the Opelousas City Council in ratifying the capital outlay allocating $150,000 in the budget for the purchase of new police units.

Chief McLendon stressed his thanks to Mayor Julius Alsandor and the entire Opelousas city council.

Mayor Alsandor said it’s “another wonderful day in the City of Opelousas,” and thanked the city council for their hard work.

Chief McLendon applauded the efforts of Assistant Chief Aymond for his part in having the new patrol units equipped and designed with all new striping. He said in closing that the new units were being assigned directly to the patrol division for immediate use protecting the streets of Opelousas.