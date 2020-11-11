Opelousas police chief says he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19, self-quarantining

St. Landry Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Martin McClendon

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The police chief of Opelousas announced in a Facebook post this morning that he has contracted COVID-19 and is self-quarantining.

Martin McLendon said he is taking all the steps necessary to protect those that he works with and that are closest to him.

“Having said that, I want to take a moment and say publicly how proud I am of our commanding officers and our officers in the field,” stated McLendon. “They have not missed a beat. Throughout all of these trying times, and with my current condition, they have been hard at work bravely fighting to see that the streets of our city are safe.”

