Opelousas police chief calls back-to-back family-involved shootings tragic, one victim killed

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- In Opelousas, two separate family disputes escalated into gunfire over the weekend.

Police Chief Martin McClendon says the closeness in time between the two incidents adds to the tragedy.

“In both incidents, you have a nephew and an uncle in such a tragic situation. One is deceased and the other one is obviously fighting to live,” McClendon stated.

In the 500 block of Narrow Street police responded to a shooting on Sunday.

The victim Demitri Fontenot reportedly was arguing with his nephew, Decourian.

The gun was fired and the bullet hit Demitri in the face. Police said he died Monday morning.

“The shooter actually called the police department and said he shot his uncle. He did not leave the scene,” the chief explained. “He waited for law enforcement and emergency personnel to arrive on the scene.”

On Saturday, another shooting on Pandora and Church streets.

“The nephew rides up on a bicycle and identifies his uncle. He shoots and leaves but he turned himself in,” the chief added.

The suspect, Thaddeus Thomas, was arrested on a charge of attempted second degree murder.

The chief says both family cases are tragic.

“They not only want to bring peace to the deceased but they also want to try to save the person who was involved in this,” chief McClendon noted.