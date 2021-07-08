Opelousas Police asking for public’s assistance in locating hit-and-run suspect

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect responsible for a hit-and-run that happened July 4th and left a 13-year-old victim seriously injured, according to a press release from OPD.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Mouton St. in Opelousas between 9:30-10 p.m. The car was described as a light-colored 4-door sedan. Little other information is known.

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to the Hit & Run incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.