Opelousas Police arrest two for separate shootings

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police have made arrests in two separate shootings from the past several weeks.

Xavier Carr, 24, of Opelousas, was charged with assault by drive-by shooting and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. Carr turned himself in, according to Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry. He was wanted for a shooting from July 18 at approximately 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln and Redmond that left one injured.

Edward Antoine, 27, of Lafayette, was picked up on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Antoine’s arrests stems from an Aug. 11 shooting in the 700 block of Grolee St. that occurred after the victim and Antoine argued over a parking dispute. The victim suffered a serious injury as a result of the shooting.

Xavier Carr

Edward Antoine

Investigators are actively working on solving other open shooting investigations and would urge anyone with any information related to any violent crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.