Opelousas Police and State Rep. Dustin Miller start hurricane relief supply drive

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- For 15 years, Karl Barry has called this place his home.

Early Thursday morning, Hurricane Laura came barreling through the region, leaving Karl to pick up the pieces of his house in Sunset.

“I'm so angry. I don't know what I'm going to do," he told News 10.

As rain poured into his home, Karl Barry describes the devastating toll Hurricane Laura did to him home.

“I heard this loud whipping noise. It sounded like my roof,” Barry continues.