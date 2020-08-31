Opelousas Police and State Rep. Dustin Miller start hurricane relief supply drive

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Over the next several days, the Opelousas Police Department and State Rep. Dustin Miller will be accepting donations as part of a hurricane relief supply drive for Lake Charles and the surrounding areas.

Items can be dropped off to the Opelousas Police Department between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Below is a list of needed items:

  • Cleaning supplies
  • Mops & Brooms
  • Trash Bags
  • Toiletries
  • Bleach
  • Gloves
  • Mosquito Repellent
  • Buckets
  • Rags
  • Scrub Brushes
  • Personal Hygiene Products
  • Bath towels & wash rags
  • Shampoo
  • Soap
  • Feminine Hygiene Products
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Handi wipes Or reusable wipes
  • Paper masks
  • Laundry detergent
  • Diapers and Formula
  • Stuffed animals
  • Nonperishable food items
  • dog and cat food
  • pet kennels of all sizes
  • dog/cat leashes
  • batteries
  • rubber boots
  • bottled water
  • flashlights
  • undergarments
  • colors and coloring books

