Opelousas Police and State Rep. Dustin Miller start hurricane relief supply drive

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Over the next several days, the Opelousas Police Department and State Rep. Dustin Miller will be accepting donations as part of a hurricane relief supply drive for Lake Charles and the surrounding areas.
Items can be dropped off to the Opelousas Police Department between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Below is a list of needed items:
- Cleaning supplies
- Mops & Brooms
- Trash Bags
- Toiletries
- Bleach
- Gloves
- Mosquito Repellent
- Buckets
- Rags
- Scrub Brushes
- Personal Hygiene Products
- Bath towels & wash rags
- Shampoo
- Soap
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Hand Sanitizer
- Handi wipes Or reusable wipes
- Paper masks
- Laundry detergent
- Diapers and Formula
- Stuffed animals
- Nonperishable food items
- dog and cat food
- pet kennels of all sizes
- dog/cat leashes
- batteries
- rubber boots
- bottled water
- flashlights
- undergarments
- colors and coloring books