Opelousas murder suspects arrested for January shooting; one suspect found in Las Vegas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting in January. Police say they got a tip in March about what happened the night of the murder, and who was allegedly involved. One of the suspects was caught in Acadiana, the other caught in Las Vegas.

“I’m not going to release the details of what actually took place that night and why, but I’m pretty confident when I sit here and tell you that the two individuals we arrested, we are confident we have the two individuals that committed the homicide,” said Opelousas Police Sgt. Brandon Harris.

Officers went to Las Vegas, with help from U.S. Marshals, to take Marcus Chenier into custody. They flew in to Lafayette Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

The other suspect is Jevon Figaro. Both men are now accused in the shooting death of Kelly Guidry, 37, on Saturday, Jan. 23. Officers found Guidry near the railroad tracks in the area of North Market Street and Cheney Street. He later died at the hospital.

“He (Guidry) was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He did nothing wrong,” said Harris.

Harris says both men fled to Las Vegas after the shooting. Chenier stayed. Figaro returned to the area a short time later.

Figaro and Chenier are charged with second-degree murder.

Figaro was charged in connection to the shooting of a teenage girl at a post-prom party in Lafayette Parish back in April 2015.