Opelousas mayor is urging residents to conserve water to help ease strain on water system

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- While temperatures continue to drop, many residents are extensive measures to protect themselves and their homes.

Like most areas impacted by the cold weather, water pressure is low in Opelousas due to a large amount of running faucets in the area.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor is asking residents to close their faucets.

“It has caused a tremendous strain on our reserves and us pumping water out to the citizens of Opelousas,” the mayor told News 10.

Alsandor says running faucets lower the levels of water in the reserves and water towers preventing the city from providing residents with the proper amount of water.

However, the issue will soon be solved.

“We are going to be proactive and rebuild our reserves by lowering the amount of water being out to the customers,” he said.

Alsandor says water pressures will be lowered even more in order to help refill water towers and reserves.

He says this can go on for the next few days until tanks are full.