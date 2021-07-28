Opelousas marshals clean the streets in crime sweep

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) –The Opelousas City Marshal conducted a successful roundup today. Deputy marshals arrested 7 people on probation warrants, bench warrants, and drugs seized.

Marshal Paul Mouton said the main goal of the operation was to get guns off the streets so the people calling him about shootings can have peace of mind.

“We have to stop that shooting. We will stop it, and I’m going to do more roundups every other day in the city at night. We coming for the weapons, and we’re trying to give the people some relief because they’re terrified,” he said

Thursday, Marshal Mouton is also a Team together to visit all the schools in the city.

They are also going to check in with all the judges in the courthouse.