Opelousas man one of two killed on I-10 in St. James Parish crash while changing tire

GRAMERCY, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was one of two people killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 10 westbound, just east of La. 641 in St. James Parish this afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.

Daniel Thomas, 33, of Opelousas, and James Breaux, 50, of Donaldsonville, were in a 2003 Ford Explorer, pulled over onto the right shoulder of the road shortly after 3 p.m., according to TFC Taylor Scrantz. The pair were attempting to change a flat tire.

At the same time, Jermaine Irvine, 33, of St. Francisville, was driving a Penske truck westbound. Irvine left the roadway and struck both Thomas and Breaux, who were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Irvine was buckled up and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected in the crash, though toxicology samples were taken and will be processed. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.