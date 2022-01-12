Opelousas man faces fifth arrest for narcotics charges since 2019

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man faces a number of drugs charges after police arrested him this morning after several weeks of surveillance.

Kamron Dirk Soileau, 22, of Opelousas, was found in possession of heroin, fentanyl and clonazepam, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. This morning’s arrest is Soileau’s fifth since 2019 for narcotics-related charges.

McLendon said officers received information about narcotics trafficking in the 1300 block of S. Court St. in Opelousas. Officers, said the chief, had been surveilling the area for several weeks. McLendon said officers arrested Soileau after checking on a “suspicious vehicle” in the area.

“The Opelousas Police Department would like to think the community for the valuable information that they provide to aid law enforcement in making these types of arrest,” said McLendon. “We encourage the community to ‘Say Something if they See Something.'”

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to any narcotics trafficking or other criminal activity to call (337) 948-2500, email to crimetips@opelousaspd.com or contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.