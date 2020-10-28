Opelousas man dies from injuries in one-vehicle crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man has died from his injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on La. 749 near Hangar Road on Oct. 9, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.
Matthew Washington, 67, of Opelousas, was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra southbound on La. 749. His truck struck a tree that had fallen across the roadway. He was buckled up and sustained moderate injuries in the crash. State Police were notified last night (Oct. 28) that Washington died from his injuries on Oct. 15. Impairment is unknown and the crash remains under investigation.