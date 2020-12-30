Opelousas man arrested on second-degree murder charges in fatal shooting

St. Landry Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eddie Stagg

Eddie Stagg

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man is in jail after police say he shot a man in the 600 block of Patsy St. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Eddie Stagg, 25, of Opelousas was arrested on warrants for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the death of Darrell Wheeler, Jr. Wheeler’s body was found by Opelousas Police in the driver’s seat of a car with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said evidence was collected at the scene, and Stagg was placed at the crime scene by investigators. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, Stagg was found at a residence on Convent St. and arrested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar