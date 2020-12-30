Opelousas man arrested on second-degree murder charges in fatal shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man is in jail after police say he shot a man in the 600 block of Patsy St. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Eddie Stagg, 25, of Opelousas was arrested on warrants for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the death of Darrell Wheeler, Jr. Wheeler’s body was found by Opelousas Police in the driver’s seat of a car with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said evidence was collected at the scene, and Stagg was placed at the crime scene by investigators. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, Stagg was found at a residence on Convent St. and arrested.