Opelousas man arrested for alleged armed robbery of woman in bank parking lot

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A man is in custody for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in an Opelousas bank parking lot. Willie Miller, 48, of Opelousas, is charged with armed robbery.

“It could’ve turned much worse,” said Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. “We want to say to the people committing these crimes, whether it’s gun violence or armed robbery, we can’t stop you if we’re not there, but we’re damn sure we’re going to catch you.”

McLendon says the crime happened at the Chase bank branch on Union Street around 5:30 p.m. on October 4th. He says a woman had just made an ATM deposit. She went back to her car, and the suspect was in the back seat.

“People ought to be concerned. They ought to stay alert, aware of their surroundings,” said McLendon.

McLendon says the man pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. She didn’t get in her car, and got on the ground. He says the suspect went through her pockets, stole her cell phone, and drove off in her car. The woman called 911. Police pinged her phone, to get a location on the suspect. Officers found the car and the suspect nearby.

“People are being traumatized. Shots fired. Officers responding. We’re working with limited manpower. We have not lost our commitment to bring those criminals to justice,” said McLendon.