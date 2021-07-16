Opelousas law enforcement sweeps streets of crime, wanted criminals

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — Opelousas deputy marshals hit the streets of Opelousas Friday morning, ready to serve bench warrants, make traffic stops, and remove all illegal weapons and substances they found.

Marshal Mouton says residents have been complaining about crime in the area.

Although no arrest was made at that time, deputy marshals continued serving warrants throughout the day.

Just moments later, deputies decided to head back to a local motel to search for a suspect for the second time.

They found three people with warrants out for their arrests.

During a search, deputies found marijuana, homemade drug pipes, pills, and tools used to cut and steal car parts.

Mouton says they won’t stop until they take back the city of Opelousas and create a safer environment for everyone.

“We are still going to be on the streets until we can get these guns off of the streets and make people feel safe again.”