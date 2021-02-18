Opelousas inviting citizens to contribute to master plan of downtown development

St. Landry Parish

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Downtown Development District is hosting a public meeting, seeking the input of citizens for a master plan for economic development.

The meeting is set for Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Square on Court St. in Opelousas.

“You are invited to weigh in with your thoughts and ideas on Vision Boards of information already collected,” stated officials in a press release. “What do you want to see for Opelousas: historic preservation, stimulating new businesses, creating a more visitor-friendly environment, youth engagement and what else? Your voice matters!”

Masks are required along with all CDC regulations. For more information, contact Opelousas Downtown Development at (337) 948-1391 or www.opportunitystlandry.com/oddd, or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar