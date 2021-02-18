Opelousas inviting citizens to contribute to master plan of downtown development

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Downtown Development District is hosting a public meeting, seeking the input of citizens for a master plan for economic development.

The meeting is set for Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Square on Court St. in Opelousas.

“You are invited to weigh in with your thoughts and ideas on Vision Boards of information already collected,” stated officials in a press release. “What do you want to see for Opelousas: historic preservation, stimulating new businesses, creating a more visitor-friendly environment, youth engagement and what else? Your voice matters!”

Masks are required along with all CDC regulations. For more information, contact Opelousas Downtown Development at (337) 948-1391 or www.opportunitystlandry.com/oddd, or visit their Facebook page.