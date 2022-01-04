Opelousas high school senior selected for prestigious honor society

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A student at Northwest High in Opelousas has been named to a prestigious honor society as a role model for her peers.

Alayna Charles has been selected to the Ambassador Leadership Program by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). According to the NSHSS, the society seeks to “advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks.”

Charles maintains a 4.17 GPA and was recently recognized as student of the year at Northwest. She is an LSUE Academy students, meaning she will graduate high school with an associate’s degree in criminal justice. She is the daughter of Christopher and Lakeishia Ford, both of Opelousas.

“I will continue working to be the best version of myself as I can be while still serving my community in every way possible: whether it’s through church, volunteer work, helping mentor my peers, etc.,” said Charles. “I aspire to later attend law school, where I will begin practicing and continue serving generations to come as a family attorney.”