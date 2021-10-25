Opelousas High School official under investigation for alleged inappropriate search of student

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas police are investigating an alleged inappropriate search of a female student at Opelousas High school. Opelousas Police say the alleged incident happened at the school on Friday October 15th.

The female student claims she was asked to lift up her shirt by school officials exposing herself while they searched her “We are aware of an allegation that was presented to police. We are working with the Opelousas Police Department based on the information that was received”, said St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins.

Jenkins says he can’t provide specific details of the allegations including who was in the room at the time of the search or what they were searching for. “If there’s reasonable suspicion that a student has something inappropriate on them whether it’s a vape, a weapon, drugs or other items, St. Landry Parish school officials have the ability to search the student for those items.”, said Jenkins. He said the school system handbook allows administrators to search students based on probably cause, but they are not allowed to ask students to undress.

Opelousas Police say they’re trying to determine if a crime was committed. They said the investigation is in the early stages of conducting interviews and fact-finding.