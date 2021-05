OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas High School’s class of 2021 valedictorian is Camryn Broussard.

Broussard led her fellow classmates during the school’s graduation ceremonies Saturday, May 22, at Our Saviors Church in Opelousas.

Nadia Tucker was named the class’ salutatorian and Laylah Chenier was honored as the class historian.

Numerous other recognition’s were given out during the ceremonies.