OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — Opelousas High School and Biomed will close early today due to a power outage stemming from a blown transformer, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish School Board.

Dismissal will begin at 11 a.m. for car riders, and bus riders will follow at 11:30 a.m. All phone lines are down at the school at this time.

Stay informed of future decisions regarding school dismissal via the SLP app, district website, and social media pages.