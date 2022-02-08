OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The mother of an Opelousas High School student was arrested after she allegedly threatened a school administrator during a meeting at the school.
According to Police Spokespeson Maj. Mark Guidry, the disturbance happened Monday.
He said during a meeting, 36-year-old Magon Richard is accused of threatening to commit battery on a school administrator.
Police were contacted and Richard was arrested, he said.
She was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail for one count of assault on a school teacher.
Guidry said no injuries were reported.