OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The mother of an Opelousas High School student was arrested after she allegedly threatened a school administrator during a meeting at the school.

According to Police Spokespeson Maj. Mark Guidry, the disturbance happened Monday.

He said during a meeting, 36-year-old Magon Richard is accused of threatening to commit battery on a school administrator.

Police were contacted and Richard was arrested, he said.

She was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail for one count of assault on a school teacher.

Guidry said no injuries were reported.