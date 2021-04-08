Opelousas girl missing after car found crashed in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas family is looking for answers to the whereabouts of their daughter who has been missing since a car crash in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Kori Gauthier’s car was found at about Wednesday morning near the I-10 Bridge in Baton Rouge. She is a student at LSU and also teaches dance classes in Arnaudville. Her family says she had an Orthodontist appointment yesterday in Lafayette.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating her disappearance.

The family did make a post on Facebook looking for information on her whereabouts.

We will continue to follow this story and will bring updates as they become available.