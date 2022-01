IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for the three Iberia Parish siblings who were killed in a two vehicle crash Friday, December 17 on Interstate 49 in St. Landry Parish.

20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 17-year-old Christopher Simmons and 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons died at the scene after their vehicle was struck by a wrong way driver travelling north in the southbound lanes near mile marker 40.