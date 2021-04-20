Opelousas deputy marshal arrested after allegedly stealing cash from courthouse visitors

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One deputy marshal with the City of Opelousas is behind bars after law enforcement says he stole money out of a courthouse visitor’s wallet.

Police officials say the department received a request from St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard to investigate a theft complaint.

Sgt. Brandon Harris with Opelousas Police says during the investigation the department discovered Deputy Marshal Timothy Castille, 34, was on duty. Surveillance video shows he likely took the money.

“We found evidence that one of the deputies that was working the door had possibly committed a theft,” said Harris.

The theft totaled $1,200. Harris says Castille allegedly stole money from two courthouse visitors, both caught on surveillance. After reviewing the footage, officers searched Castille’s vehicle finding an additional $4,000 and marijuana.

“At that time, he was placed in handcuffs, and he was transported to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and arrested,” said Harris. “He cooperated in questioning but denied his involvement in the theft.”

Harris says the department is working to identify the second victim to contact him.