Opelousas city leaders explore concept of city wide curfew

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Teenage gun violence is a national issue that many cities and towns are trying to curb.

In Opelousas, City Marshal Paul Mouton says the fight against gun violence demands additional resources, manpower and proper equipment.

“I’m not waiting on anybody. I’m doing the best I can with what I have but if I had the right tools, we could stop these shootings. I know how to stop it,” Marshal Mouton said.

Marshal Mouton explains he has a meeting scheduled with several judges to talk about bail amounts being set high enough to keep suspects from getting out of jail as soon as they’re taken in.

He also supports a city-wide curfew, given the police chief requests a curfew be enforced.

Mouton has a message for those who committing criminal acts.

“I want them to know we’re coming. We’re coming for those weapons. We want the people to be safe here and I’m going to do everything in my power to make them safe. That’s my job,” Mouton added.

Mayor Julius Alsandor takes his job seriously as well.

Mayor Alsandor wants the public to get serious about the impact of gun violence and speaking up.

“For this city to get out of this negative conundrum that we’re in right now it’s going to take all of us. Don’t be afraid to come talk to us. Give us your perspective and views.”

The mayor says if you’re not going to do anything to help, then don’t do anything that’s going to hurt.

“You can call-in anonymously. You have to be part of this,” the mayor stated.

The chief of police is the authority who has the power to call for the curfew.

The chief says exploring the idea of a curfew is step he’s already taken