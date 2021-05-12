Opelousas caregiver accused of stealing money from elderly victim

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas woman ended up behind bars after an investigation determined she had stolen money from a 93-year-old victim she was caring for.

Jennifer Marie Guillory, 45, of Opelousas, was arrested Tuesday and faces 10 counts of exploitation of persons with infirmities and is in ther St. Landry Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said a family member of the victim contacted the sheriff’s office on April 26 “in regards to discrepancies between the victim’s bank statements, checkbook register and online banking records.”

Guillory has been the victim’s in-home caregiver and had access to the victim’s bank card, access code, checkbook and banking statements beginning in February 2021.

“When the victim’s family member reviewed the March 2021 bank statement at the victim’s home, it was noted that the account balance had been physically altered and several pages of the statement were missing,” said Guidroz.

Family members noted a difference of $9,000 in the victim’s bank statement. Transactions consisted of ATM withdrawals, online purchases, personal bill payments and three checks made out to Guillory’s father, who died in Dec. 2020. The three checks alone amounted to $10,500, according to Guidroz.