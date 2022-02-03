OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a pair of Opelousas brothers on distribution charges for marijuana and synthetic marijuana within 190 feet of a local daycare.

Dangello Shamarr Perrodin, 21, of Opelousas, faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotic (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (12 counts)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Violation of uniform CDS law – Drug Free Zone

Illegal handling of a machine gun

Dwight Matthew Perrodin, 23, of Opelousas faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (13 counts)

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Possession of Schedule IV CDS

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Traffic offenses

Dangello Perrodin’s bond was set at $80,500. Dwight Perrodin’s bond was set at $89,000.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the arrest was made in the 1700 block of La. 749 in the Opelousas area after a “lengthy investigation.” Deputies seized 291.4 grams of high-grade marijuana, valued at approximately $2,700; around 10 Oxycodone pills; an orange medicine bottle containing a clear liquid labeled as Cetrizine, a schedule IV narcotic; 9.9 pounds of synthetic marijuana, valued at approximately $48,000; five handguns, four assault rifles, two shotguns, and a Mac-10.; and $3,000 in cash.