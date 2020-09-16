Opelousas adult arrested for involvement in juvenile altercation that led to fatal shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Tuesday for his part in an altercation that led to a fatal shooting on Lofton St. on Sept. 6.

Brandon Richard, 35, of Opelousas, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

On Sept. 6, Opelousas Police responded to a shooting just outside of city limits in which one person was killed. In the investigation of that shooting, it was learned that Richard and a group of juveniles were involved in a fight on W. Grolee St. in front of Grolee Elementary. It was, in fact, the second disturbance involving the same juveniles.

At the Grolee St. altercation, Richard allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened other persons in the area to not get involved, letting the children fight. He also brought a juvenile to the scene of the fight. While the fight was brief, Guidry said the aftermath later led to the shooting on Lofton St.

“The Opelousas Police Department strongly recommends that parents, or any adult for that matter, not get involved in situations such as these, as were they are encouraging or contributing to minors being involved in any acts of violence or delinquency,” said Guidry. “These adults will be held accountable to the highest extent applicable by law.”

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to any violent criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.