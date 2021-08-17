Opelousas adopts ‘Downtown Master Plan’

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas officials are unveiling their plans for a “livable and sustainable” community for the upcoming years after a “Downtown Master Plan” was approved by the city council this week.

St. Landry Parish Economic Development Executive Director Bill Rodier said in a press release that the Master Plan has been in development in conjunction with the Center for Planning Excellence for the past two years. He said the plan addresses a wide variety of issues and top challenges, including housing and economic diversification, public safety, and parks and recreation in a manner that will provide residents equitable access to services, recreation, and jobs.

“The Master Plan builds on the momentum we are already seeing in our community,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor. “We are one of Louisiana’s most historic towns and have witnessed how downtowns like ours can be transformed with good planning and strong partnerships. This plan for our community’s future will ensure Opelousas regains its rightful place among the top downtown areas in not only our region, but the entire state and southern U.S. We stand on our commitment of a well-planned, resilient and livable city for current and future residents for years to come.”

The Plan establishes five individual sub-districts within the Opelousas Downtown Development District (ODDD):

Downtown Mixed-Use Core Sub-District

Innovation Sub-District

Commercial Corridor Sub-District

Highway Commercial Sub-District

Neighborhood and Community Services Sub-District

Officials say each district is designed for the city to respond to the needs of constituents and businesses.

“These sub-districts were inspired by the existing conditions of downtown Opelousas today, but they are also visionary in their framing,” stated the press release. “They take cues from the form and use of existing buildings, but with an eye toward how these areas can each grow and contribute to a vibrant downtown environment.”

“This adoption by the city council is important because it makes it not just our plan, but a plan for The City of Opelousas as well,” said ODDD Chairwoman Lena Charles. “It is recognition of the fact that we are serious about revitalization, and provides the guide needed to move forward with a unified vision.”